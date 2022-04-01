Brokers Set Expectations for Preferred Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.06.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.29. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $81.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.