Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.18 and traded as high as $7.21. Brookdale Senior Living shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 3,634,691 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $643.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.96 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,145,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,525,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,808,000 after buying an additional 367,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,320,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,918,000 after buying an additional 714,811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 28.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth about $3,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

