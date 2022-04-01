Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1,592.7% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 22,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.89. The company has a market cap of $92.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

