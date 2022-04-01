Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,512.26

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,512.26 ($32.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,660 ($34.84). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,620 ($34.32), with a volume of 11,520 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.09) price objective on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,334.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,512.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £424.20 million and a PE ratio of 23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In related news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.95), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,391.93).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

