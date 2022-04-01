Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 14,740 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 58,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

Shares of MS opened at $87.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.33. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.