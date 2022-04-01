Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 979,347 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 979,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of Qurate Retail at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 889,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 30,287 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 229,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 91,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,822,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,573 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

