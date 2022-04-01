Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN stock opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.82. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.