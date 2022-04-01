Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.31 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 127.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,174 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,438.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,851,000 after purchasing an additional 915,248 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

