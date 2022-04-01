Brown Advisory Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,067,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,386,000 after acquiring an additional 58,199 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $203.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.77. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $164.13 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.61) to GBX 3,200 ($41.92) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.62.

Diageo Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.