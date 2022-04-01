Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

