Brown Advisory Inc. Has $6.75 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $191.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.13. The company has a market cap of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $167.58 and a twelve month high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.