Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.