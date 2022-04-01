Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.35.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.43%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

