Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $131.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

IFF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

