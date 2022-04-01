Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.80 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.