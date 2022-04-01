Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $226.32 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

