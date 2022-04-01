Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,690 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in AT&T by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,430,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. TL Private Wealth raised its position in AT&T by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 10,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 93,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 19,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,837,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,691 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

