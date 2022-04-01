Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.06% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $986,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.92 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

