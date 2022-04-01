Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,459 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $239.61 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.39 and its 200 day moving average is $221.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

About Cigna (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.