Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,578 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TRV opened at $182.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $163.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

