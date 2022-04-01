Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 3,208 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,784,000 after purchasing an additional 435,324 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.89 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $72.62 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00.

