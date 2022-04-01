Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 13,265 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.75. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $80.34 and a one year high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

