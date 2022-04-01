Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 602 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $231.39 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $199.03 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.28 and its 200 day moving average is $237.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

