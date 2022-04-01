Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,997 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $45.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

