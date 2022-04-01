Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 914,301 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914,301 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of TriState Capital worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

TSC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $34.55.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

