Bruce D. Broussard Buys 6,810 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HPQ stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,810,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,383. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

