Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Gap Down to $67.67

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.67, but opened at $65.88. Bruker shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 3,531 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Bruker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,754,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,097,000 after buying an additional 1,131,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,227,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bruker by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,143,000 after buying an additional 854,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

