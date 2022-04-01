BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) PT Lowered to GBX 240

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.08) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

BTGOF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 10,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,373. BT Group has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

