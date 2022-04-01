BTIG Research Trims Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Target Price to $15.00

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $24.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Renalytix AI from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Renalytix AI stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 240,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46. Renalytix AI has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Renalytix AI by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,904 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

