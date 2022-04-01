BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 16,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 939,376 shares.The stock last traded at $7.60 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,625,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after purchasing an additional 269,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BTRS by 1,274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Company Profile (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

