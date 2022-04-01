Burleson & Company LLC Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Burleson & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

