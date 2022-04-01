Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Barclays

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.85.

NYSE BURL opened at $182.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

