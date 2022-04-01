CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.50% of CACI International worth $31,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 255.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Raymond James upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

CACI traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.42. 97,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,612. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

