Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $46.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) will report $46.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.70 million to $46.49 million. Camden National reported sales of $47.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full year sales of $190.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.69 million to $191.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.20 million, with estimates ranging from $196.59 million to $205.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. Camden National has a 12 month low of $43.64 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $693.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, for a total transaction of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden National by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Camden National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 232.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Camden National by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Camden National by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.