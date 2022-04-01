Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Down 4%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 245,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 381,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

CANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, COVID-19 and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

