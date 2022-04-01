Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to C$13.75

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of CWSRF traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

