Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$59.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.14. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 43.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.