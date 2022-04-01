Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.37% of Capital Bancorp worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBNK. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Capital Bancorp by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CBNK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

