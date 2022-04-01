Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

BIV traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,570. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

