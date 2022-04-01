Capital Performance Advisors LLP Acquires Shares of 20,053 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,087,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,245,000 after buying an additional 1,186,132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,870,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 72,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after purchasing an additional 664,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,734,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,367,000 after purchasing an additional 660,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 4,866,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,367,412. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

