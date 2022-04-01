Capital Performance Advisors LLP Buys Shares of 1,621,666 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,621,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 25.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

DFAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

