Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $1.05 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after acquiring an additional 829,821 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after purchasing an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 77.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 293,571 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REET traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $29.70. 686,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,851. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86.

