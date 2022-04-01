Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $18.13 Million in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,130,000. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.48% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 433,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,177. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

