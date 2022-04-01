Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $35.49 Million in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 800,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,488,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 21.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.74. 2,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,227. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.
