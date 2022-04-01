Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $7.55 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 141,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,142,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

DFAS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,332. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.45 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.