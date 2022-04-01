Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 150,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,214,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 63,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $318,596,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,424,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22.

