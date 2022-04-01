Capital Performance Advisors LLP Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,601,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,914. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average of $80.51. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

