Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $1.24 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after buying an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,124. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

