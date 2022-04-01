Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.85

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.85 and traded as high as C$7.19. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 1,669,806 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Capstone Mining ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

