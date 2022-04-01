Carbon Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.93 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CRBN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, Carbon has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Carbon coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and $79,368.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00047338 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.85 or 0.07392574 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.16 or 1.00172777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00046745 BTC.

About Carbon

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,558,140 coins. Carbon’s official website is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.